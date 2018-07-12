Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm dry days until the weekend

Dave Rexroth
5:08 AM, Jul 11, 2018
9:13 PM, Jul 11, 2018

Hot and dry

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows near 60°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and slightly more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

