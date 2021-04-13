Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Sunny and warm today, but a cold blast is coming
Posted at 4:43 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 05:19:25-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 66°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 40°, but some suburbs will be in the 30s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and a 30% chance of a shower after 2pm. High of 54°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain. Much colder with a high of 48°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
