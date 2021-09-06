Metro Detroit Forecast: Sunny Labor Day; storms Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Labor Day: Mostly sunny with a high of 77°. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 56°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Warmer and windy with a high of 85°. Strong storms possible as a cold front approaches in the evening and at night. Some storms could have damaging wind gusts with heavy rain.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

