Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain expected Thursday

Rain expected Thursday
Posted at 4:54 AM, Mar 17, 2021
(WXYZ) —
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Low of 37°. NE 10-25 mph.

Thursday: A wet, windy, cool day. Widespread rain likely with more south than north. Around 0.25" expected in Detroit, but areas closer to Ohio could get up to 0.50". Only a few hundredths are likely north of M59. High of 45°. Wind: NE 20-35 mph. Some gusts may hit 40 mph.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. High of 46°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
