Metro Detroit Forecast: Sunny, warmer, and less wind Sunday

Sunny skies continue today with lighter winds across southeast Michigan. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 40s, near 50° in Detroit, and climb into the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies continue into next week as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures climbing closer to 80° starting Monday. Temperatures continue to cool into the 40s and low 50s overnight, allowing for many of us to make it through without using the air conditioner. Clouds begin to increase Thursday as high pressure starts to break down. Our next best chance for rain will be late Friday with more showers and a few thunderstorms possible Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: Variable at 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with temps in the 40s and 50s. Winds: Light.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

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