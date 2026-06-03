Metro Detroit Forecast: Sunny with 80s returning

Another beautiful June day is on tap across Southeast Michigan. Sunshine dominates from start to finish with only a few fair-weather clouds developing this afternoon. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s for most communities, including around 80° in Detroit and the mid-80s north and west of the city. Humidity remains manageable and winds stay light, making for excellent outdoor conditions.

Skies remain mostly clear overnight as mild air continues to settle into the region. Temperatures only fall into the lower and middle 50s, with some urban areas near Detroit holding closer to 58°. A light south-southwest breeze develops overnight, helping to keep temperatures from dropping much. Overall, a quiet and comfortable night across Metro Detroit.

The warming trend continues Thursday as southwest winds increase and humidity begins to build. Afternoon temperatures surge into the mid and upper 80s, including around 85° in Detroit and upper 80s inland. Sunshine remains the dominant weather story, but you’ll notice a more summer-like feel in the air as the muggy meter starts climbing.

Summer warmth sticks around through the weekend. Friday looks hottest with highs in the upper 80s before a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives by the evening. Saturday, a few storms could briefly become strong and it's something worth watching. Temperatures ease back into the lower 80s Sunday through early next week with a mix of sun and clouds and lower rain chances. Overall, the pattern remains warm and seasonably humid heading into next week.

Today: Sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: Light early, then SE 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and 58° in Detroit. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

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