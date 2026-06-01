Metro Detroit Forecast: Sunshine continues into the workweek

Sunny skies from the weekend continue today, but a few more clouds are likely to the south, southwest. High temperatures climb to just above average and in the mid to upper 70s across most of southeast Michigan; but a light east-northeast wind will keep it cooler by lakes with highs in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny skies continue through Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows continue to fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s each night. Our next best chance for rain will be late Friday with more showers and a few thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mid 60s by the lakes. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

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