Metro Detroit Forecast: Temperatures approaching 90°

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. High of 88°. Heat index in the upper 80s. Wind: N 5 mph
Tonight: Patchy fog again overnight. Partly cloudy. Low of 68°. Wind: Light
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 88°. Heat index near 90°. Drink plenty of water while out at the Dream Cruise!
Sunday: Chance of showers. High of 86°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
