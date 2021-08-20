Metro Detroit Forecast: Temperatures approaching 90°

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. High of 88°. Heat index in the upper 80s. Wind: N 5 mph

Tonight: Patchy fog again overnight. Partly cloudy. Low of 68°. Wind: Light

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 88°. Heat index near 90°. Drink plenty of water while out at the Dream Cruise!

Sunday: Chance of showers. High of 86°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

