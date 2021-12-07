Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Temps stay in the 20s for the first time since Feb. 19th

Today will be the coldest day since February; temps struggle to even reach the upper 20s.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 05:44:49-05

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny early then mostly cloudy with a high of 27°. Wind chills will start in the single digits and then stay in the teens most of the day. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible after 2am. Minor accumulations with less than 1" in areas that do see snow. Light wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny after a slight chance of light snow to start the day. High of 33°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Chance of a wintry mix after 2pm. High of 38°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

