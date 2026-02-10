Metro Detroit Forecast: Thawing out this week

Temperatures continue to climb to near 43° today. There could be a slick mix mostly north of I-69 with best chance in the thumb. Otherwise, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 40° around Detroit and south! Upper 30s will be common north of the city.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps could get well above freezing

Colder air begins to push in Tuesday night, bringing temperatures back down and closer to average for the rest of the week, but warmer than we have been for the last two weeks!. Highs stay in the low to mid 30s through the weekend.

Today: Cloudy skies with highs in the lows 40s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies with temps near 28°. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with temps in the mid 30s. Winds: 10-20 mph.

