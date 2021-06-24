Metro Detroit Forecast: The heat is back; heavy rain this weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds with a high 84°. Humidity rises this evening, and we'll have a slight chance of a shower after 6 p.m. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers possible overnight. Warm night with rising humidity. Low of 70°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Chance of rain and thunderstorms, most likely after 2 p.m. Some storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts. We'll also have the threat of heavy rain leading to flash flooding late in the day and at night. High of 79°.

Saturday: Slight chance of rain in the morning. Then rain and storms after 2p.m. Flooding is again possible, and a few storms may be strong. High of 82°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

