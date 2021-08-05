Metro Detroit Forecast: The heat slowly builds

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with a low of 65°. There is a slight chance of light fog. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Slightly humid. Partly cloudy with a high of 86°. Chance of rain Friday night.

Saturday: Chance of showers or storms in the morning and afternoon. High of 87°.

Sunday: Chance of rain. Hot and humid with a high of 89°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

