Metro Detroit Forecast: A round of heavy rain on the way

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 48°. Wind: S 10-15 mph but getting lighter overnight.

Thursday: Chance of rain after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high of 63°. Heavy rain and some thunder is likey overnight; especially after 10pm. Rain totals overnight between 1"-1.5" possible, which could lead to minor street flooding.

Friday: Heaviest rain before sunrise, but rain continues through the morning before exiting around 11 a.m. High of 51°. Windy with WNW winds 15-25 mph and gusting 35+ mph at times.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

