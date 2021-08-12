Metro Detroit Forecast: Flash Flood Warning for several metro Detroit counties

(WXYZ) — Flood advisory remain in effect for Livingston and Wayne counties this morning. Watch for road closures and dead traffic lights.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR MACOMB, OAKLAND & WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 9A.M.

Thursday: Heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight have lead to flooding this morning. Multiple rounds of heavy rain will be possible through 8 a.m. Never drive through flooded roads, and watch for traffic lights without power. Remember to treat dead traffic lights as four-way stops. Drying out later in the day with highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms overnight. Low of 70°.

Friday: Chance of rain early in the morning and afternoon. Best chance will be near the Ohio state line. The humidity drops in the evening. High of 84°.

Saturday: Sunny, comfortable day with low humidity. Low of 61° and a high of 79°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

