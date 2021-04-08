Metro Detroit Forecast: Thursday thunderstorms

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of storms between 2pm-8pm. One or two may be severe with gusts up to 60 mph. High of 75°. Wind:SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A few rain showers. Mostly cloudy with a low of 53°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Windy; partly sunny with a few passing showers. High of 72°. Wind: S 15-25 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain after 5pm. High of 71°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

