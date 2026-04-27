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Metro Detroit Forecast: Tracking rain and cooler temps

Temperatures continue to climb Monday with many areas reaching 70°. Rain and storms are likely in the evening and overnight.
Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm start to the workweek with storms likely late
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Temperatures warm today, with highs near 70°. With that comes the chance for showers and storms, mainly tonight into Tuesday morning. Severe weather is low as the rain and storms drift this way - something we'll monitor. Temperatures begin to drop back down starting Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm start to the workweek with storms likely late

A few more rain showers move through Wednesday as a storm system slides to our southeast. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 50s.

The rest of the week and into the weekend will be fairly quiet with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40°.

Today: Increase clouds. Storm chance late. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70°. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Passing rain and storms with gusty winds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: AM showers, then cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s to start the day followed by breezy cooler temps by the afternoon. Wind: W 10-25 mph.

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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 81%
  • Dew point: 43°
  • Pressure: 30.14 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:33 AM
  • Sunset: 08:28 PM

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