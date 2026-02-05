Metro Detroit Forecast: Tracking snow to end the week

Today, the cold continues with mostly cloudy conditions and a few snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation will be a dusting to an inch. Highs remain in the 20s.

Watch the forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Snow returns Thursday

By Friday, snow showers increase in the morning leading to accumulating snow across Metro Detroit. As of now, snowfall totals will be around 1-2" of additional snowfall on Friday. Highs climb into the low 30s.

As the snow moves out, arctic air returns. Temperatures drop into the single digits Saturday morning and climb into the mid teens by afternoon.

Today: Mostly cloudy. PM snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. AM snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor