Metro Detroit Forecast: Travel forecast

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:
WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of flurries or isolated snow early and then dry for Thanksgiving travel. Highs in the low 30s. Wind chills in the 20s.
THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s after temps start in the teens!
FRIDAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
