Metro Detroit Forecast: Travel forecast

Hally Vogel
Nov 21, 2018
3 hours ago

Cold Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of flurries or isolated snow early and then dry for Thanksgiving travel. Highs in the low 30s. Wind chills in the 20s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s after temps start in the teens!

FRIDAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

