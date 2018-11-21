Metro Detroit Forecast: Travel forecast

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of flurries or isolated snow early and then dry for Thanksgiving travel. Highs in the low 30s. Wind chills in the 20s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s after temps start in the teens!

FRIDAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

