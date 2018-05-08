Metro Detroit Forecast: Unusually warm again

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 80°
LO: 51°
Tuesday morning
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 76°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with overnight lows near 50°. Winds: S 5 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80°. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Chance of showers at night.
THURSDAY: Chance of showers; especially in the morning.
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.