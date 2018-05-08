Metro Detroit Forecast: Unusually warm again

Kevin Jeanes
4:04 AM, May 8, 2018
4:48 AM, May 8, 2018

Tuesday morning

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 76°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with overnight lows near 50°. Winds: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80°. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Chance of showers at night.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers; especially in the morning.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

