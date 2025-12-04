Metro Detroit Forecast: Very cold air arrives

It’s a cold day for Metro Detroit as we’re stuck in the low 20s for highs with wind chills making it feel even colder. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, but the sun is mostly for looks today — it won’t help the temperatures much. Tonight, we drop into the single digits for lows, so it’s a good night for the heavy coat, hat, and gloves if you’re out for the Lions game. Friday's still cold but just a touch better than Thursday. Highs climb into the mid 20s, again with intervals of clouds and sun. It’s dry during the day, so no snow issues for commuting, just that deep-winter chill. Friday night, temps hold in the low 20s, which is actually not as harsh as tonight.

This weekend like the previous days, will stay on the cold side but with a small winter weather twist. Saturday will be chilly with highs near 32, low clouds and a few scattered flurries. Overnight into Sunday, temps drop back toward the 20s, and the skies trend cloudy. Sunday itself stays cold with highs around 30 and skies staying overcast. So, if you’re heading out this weekend: bundle up. It’s not a forecast for heavy snow or rain, but it’s definitely a good weekend for a warm coat, hat, and gloves.

We’re starting to see a clearer signal for a mid-week snow maker, that could impact the Detroit area. Trends are pointing towards a system that could bring light-to-moderate accumulating snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The setup is classic for early December with cold air firmly in place while a disturbance is sliding through the Great Lakes. This system will tap into that cold air allowing snow to develop Tuesday morning and become a bit more organized later in the day and into Tuesday night. Some snow may linger into Wednesday morning before tapering off. At this point, totals look modest — a few inches possible — but even that amount could lead to slick roads and slower commutes, especially if the heaviest snowfall lines up with the Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning drive. Confidence is increasing that we’ll see something out of this system, but the exact timing and amounts may still shift a bit as we get closer. Overall, it’s shaping up to be Detroit’s next notable chance at a widespread, measurable snowfall.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with near record low temps around 22. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A clear sky and very cold temps 8. Winds: Light

Friday: Overall a bright day with highs near 25. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

