Metro Detroit Forecast: Very muggy; more storms in the forecast

(WXYZ) — Today: Hot and muggy. A few morning showers. Scattered showers and storms after 2pm. Severe weather is not expected, but downpours are possible in any shower or storm today. High of 86°. Heat index around 92°.

Tonight: Chance of a shower or storm until 2 a.m. Muggy and warm with a low of 71°.

Tuesday: Morning shower possible. Scattered afternoon storms. Some storms in the afternoon could be severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential rain. High of 87°.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. High of 81°.

Thursday: Humidity begins to drop as the wind shifts out of the north. Chance of showers and storms with a high of 79°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

