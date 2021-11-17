Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm and breezy day; but a cold front quickly follows

(WXYZ) — Today: Warm and breezy with drizzle or light showers developing in the morning. We'll have the chance of light showers through the afternoon, but we'll also have plenty of breaks. Widespread is likely after sunset as a cold front moves through around 6-9pm. High of 61°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Rain ending around or shortly after midnight. Low of 39°. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: A little sun is possible to start the day, but by evening we could get a few lake effect snow showers from the western side of the state as temps drop. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

Thursday night: Chance of snow showers through midnight. Then decreasing clouds. A lunar eclipse will begin at 2:18am and end at 5:47am; the peak (97% of the moon covered) will be right around 4am.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a low of 29° and a high of 43°. Partly cloudy with temps in the mid 30s for the downtown tree lighting.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

