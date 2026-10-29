Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm with afternoon rain

The warmth sticks around Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A weak cold front will bring a rain chance across the area in the afternoon and evening, but widespread rain is unlikely. Drier weather returns with cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be held in the low to mid 60s. Even though that is cooler than today or tomorrow, highs in the 60s are still well above normal for this time of year. The average high heading into the weekend is 56°.

Today: Clouds build with an afternoon shower chance. Highs in low to mid 70s with 74° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Falling temps and clearing skies with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NNW 5 mph.

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