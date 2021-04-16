Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Warming up going into the weekend

Posted at 4:39 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 04:39:13-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy morning. Some sun in the afternoon with a high of 58°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 39°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 59°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon.High of 61°.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 65°.

