(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers after 9 pm. Temps in the 30s with a wind from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow showers move in from the NW after 9pm in the suburbs and closer to midnight in Detroit. Metro Detroit up to 1/2" by Tuesday morning with a few spots that may get closer to 1" near the thumb. Lows: Mid to upper 20s

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, but even a little sun won't warm us up much. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry for Thanksgiving travel. Highs in the mid 30s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

