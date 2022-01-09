Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Watch for icy spots! Falling temps today

Posted at 4:58 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 04:58:24-05

(WXYZ) — Today: Area of drizzle slowly ending this morning, but watch for icy spots on area roads. High of 36° early and then dropping. Temps will range from 20-23 by the end of the day. Breezy as temperatures drop. Watch for slick spots on the roads later in the day as wet roads could refreeze. A little sun is possible in the afternoon. Wind: WNW 15-30 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 20s. Wind: W 15-25 mph. Wind chills in the single digits.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

