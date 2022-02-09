Metro Detroit Forecast: Wednesday warm up; scattered evening showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Scattered mixed rain or snow showers possible through the day. They are most likely early and late. High of 37°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures rise into the low to mid 30s overnight as clouds increase. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a snow shower. High of 31°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

