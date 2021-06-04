Metro Detroit Forecast: Weekend heat wave

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy start with a few light showers in the morning. Decreasing clouds and drier in the afternoon. High of 85°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 68°. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Saturday: Hot and sunny. Low humidity. High of 89°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Hot and sunny. Humidity still low. High of 91°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

