Metro Detroit Forecast: Wet and chilly Monday

(WXYZ) — Monday: Rainy and cold with a high of 51°. It's possible we see heavier rain between 9am-2pm. More breaks from showers expected by 4pm. Wind: NE 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph in the afternoon. An additional 0.75" to 1.5" possible.

Tonight: Breezy and cold with occasional light rain. Low of 45°. Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 51°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

