Metro Detroit Forecast: Wettest weather since September

(WXYZ) — Friday: Morning showers. Heavy rain possible by 10a.m. Multiple rounds of heavy will be possible in the afternoon leading into the night. One or two storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Flash flooding is possible; especially after 5 p.m. and through the night. High of 78°. Rain totals around 0.75" to 1" with higher amounts in storms.

Tonight: Heavy rain and storms overnight. Another 0.5" to 1" of rain possible.

Saturday: Slight chance of rain in the morning. Then showers and storms after 2p.m. Flooding is again possible, and a few storms may be strong. High of 82°.

Sunday: Hot and humid with a chance of showers throughout the day. High of 87°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

