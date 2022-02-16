Metro Detroit Forecast: Wind advisory, flood watch, winter storm watch ahead of next winter storm

(WXYZ) — WIND ADVISORY - TODAY FROM 11AM UNTIL 8PM

FLOOD WATCH - THURSDAY FROM 4AM UNTIL 4PM

WINTER STORM WATCH - THURSDAY FROM 10AM UNTIL 1AM (FRIDAY MORNING)

Gusty southerly winds carry temps up near 50° Wednesday. Rain early Thursday will change to freezing rain, sleet, and snow through the day and evening leading to slick roads.

Today: Warm and windy with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 20-40 mph. Rain develops after 4pm.

Wednesday night: Temps stay in the 40s and rain picks up. Some areas could see over an inch of rain. The combination of melting snow and heavy rain could lead to at least minor street flooding. A flood watch starts at this time and runs through Thursday afternoon. Watch the creeks and rivers.

Thursday: Early rain. Then a transition to freezing rain and sleet, and eventually snow. The transition starts north first and ends late in the day south. Accumulating snow follows through the evening. Roads will become icy, so plan ahead for difficult travel Thursday. Although the precip will get lighter around the middle of the day, wet surfaces could freeze and lead to dangerous driving conditions. The best chance of accumulating snow will be after 5pm. Avoid travel if possible Thursday night.

Thursday night: Snow ending around 2am. Temperatures drop to the single digits.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

