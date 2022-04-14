Metro Detroit Forecast: Wind Advisory from 10am until 8pm today

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Wind Advisory from 10 AM to 8 PM for gusts to 45 mph. Mostly sunny morning. High of 57°. Wind: WSW 20-35 mph with gusts 45 mph at times.

Tonight: Still breezy with gusts between 20-25 mph. Partly cloudy with a low of 42°.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight afternoon shower chance. A high of 56. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

