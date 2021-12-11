Metro Detroit Forecast: Wind advisory today; temperatures crash with gusts up to 55 mph

(WXYZ) — WIND ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN FROM 8 AM - 8 PM SATURDAY. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 25-30 MPH AND GUSTS TO 55 MPH. A HIGH WIND WARNING IN SANILAC COUNTY SATURDAY WITH GUSTS TO 60 MPH.

Saturday: Wind advisory with sustained winds of 25-30 mph and wind gusts up to 55 mph possible from 10am to 5pm. Wind gusts to 60 mph in the thumb. Temperatures are near 60° this morning, but will start to drop after 10am. Wind chills will be in the 20s before sunset, and we could see a few snow or mixed showers later today.

Tonight: Clearing skies with a low of 31°. Still breezy, but the wind gets lighter after midnight. W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Bright, breezy, and mild with a high of 45°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 46°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

