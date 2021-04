(WXYZ) — Thursday: Cold and breezy for Opening Day. High of only 37°, but wind chills will stay in the 20s. First pitch temp will be 33°. Flurries are possible the second half of the game. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and a high of 48.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

