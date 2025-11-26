Metro Detroit Forecast: Wind, cold and snow arrive for Thanksgiving

Wind Advisory in effect for Metro Detroit until 4am Thursday.

This afternoon through Thanksgiving, the region will likely see a round of lake effect snow showers and squalls — especially later today and into Thursday evening as colder air pushes in. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping towards freezing along with north-westerly winds picking up. This will create wind chills in the teens and low 20s for much of the week.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Gusty winds, snow, and nasty cold on the way

Snow showers may linger into Thursday night, with light accumulation possible, especially on untreated surfaces; slick spots can’t be ruled out, so keep that in mind if you’re out and about. Heading into Black Friday, things mellow out a bit with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s again. The immediate snow-shower threat is expected to taper off on Friday but flurries are still possible in spots, especially north of Detroit. Overall snow accumulation today - Thursday won’t create high impacts but there’s a decent chance for at least a light dusting to 2"+ in some spots, which is enough to coat lawns, cars, or sidewalks, and possibly leave a thin film on roads when temperatures stay low overnight. Lake-effect snow bands can be difficult to pinpoint who gets the worst of it. I would say treat this as a light-snow episode rather than a full-blown storm. If you’ve got errands, property work, or holiday-prep plans, Friday will be the most stable and easiest day to deal with.

This weekend is shaping up to be our first true taste of a decent winter storm setup, with colder air locking in and a disturbance sliding across the Great Lakes that will help generate widespread snow and some mixed precipitation. Saturday starts off chilly with highs only in the low 30s and thickening clouds as the day goes on. Light snow or flurries may begin at any point, but the better chance for steadier / heavier snow arrives Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as the main energy approaches. Roads could become slick after sunset as temperatures fall below freezing.

By Sunday, the storm’s influence becomes more noticeable: snow is likely during the morning, and depending on how warm the lower levels get, some areas may briefly mix with sleet or rain later in the day — especially closer to Detroit proper. For totals, this looks like a light to moderate event, with many areas northwest of Detroit in line for 3" – 6" of snow. Closer to the city, totals could be reduced with with milder temps pushing in (something to monitor). This puts the city within the 2" - 4" range before the wintry mix gets started. Winds will be another factor, with gusts adding a bit of the bite to the cold and reducing visibility during heavier bursts of snow. While this isn’t a major winter storm, it’s enough to slow travel, coat roads, and leave the city with its first more widespread accumulation of the season. If you'll have holiday travel plans it's definitely worth keeping an eye one.

Today: Cloudy and windy with a few snow showers and snow squalls possible this evening. Temps will fall into the 30s and remain there for much of the day. Winds: WSW 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers and flurries. Lows near 30 with winds WSW 20-30 mph.

Thanksgiving: Cloudy skies continue with breezy winds and wind chills from 15° - 20°. Winds: WNW 10-20 with gusts near 35.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor