Metro Detroit Forecast: Winds increase and temps drop

(WXYZ) — Today: A chance of a mixed rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s early and then temps drop into the 20s by the end of the day. Wind: W 15-30 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny and 22°. Wind chills will start around zero and stay in the single digits through the day.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

