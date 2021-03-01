Metro Detroit Forecast: Lows tonight in the teens

(WXYZ) —

Tonight: Clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the mid teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits in some areas. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Bright sun and a chilly breeze with a high of 39°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a high of 49°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

