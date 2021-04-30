Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Windy weekend; frost tonight

NW gusts 30-35 mph are expected this afternoon after a few passing rain showers in the morning. Protect your plants tonight as temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s Saturday morning.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 05:39:39-04

(WXYZ) — Friday: A few passing morning showers between 8am-Noon. Then the afternoon will be bright and windy with a high of 57°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy with frost developing by morning. Much lighter wind after midnight. Low of 36°.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer with a high of 69°. SW 10-20 mph. Slight chance of rain at night.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after 2pm. High of 76°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
