Metro Detroit Forecast: Windy winter blast Wednesday

(WXYZ) — A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Michigan today from 7:00 AM until 10:00 PM. Winds from 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Today: Morning temperatures in the 30s. Temps fall quickly in the afternoon with wind chills near 0° by the end of the day. Snow showers will also be possible. Although accumulations will be under an inch, a few bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds could reduce visibility at times. Wind: SW 20-30 mph. Some gusts could reach 50 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with sub-zero wind chills through midnight. Chance of snow showers. The wind gets lighter after midnight, so the wind chills should rebound above to 5 to 10° by sunrise. Low of 16°. Wind: 15-25 mph before midnight; dropping to 10 mph by sunrise.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. Slight chance of snow showers. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

