Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter storm begins as rain late today

(WXYZ) — WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR METRO DETROIT FROM 4 A.M. WEDNESDAY THROUGH 11 P.M. THURSDAY

The biggest storm in 7 years will get started late Tuesday as rain and then be all snow by the Wednesday morning drive. Widespread amounts of 10"-14" will fall across metro Detroit with some spots in Lenawee and Monroe counties hitting 16". These totals are for all of Wednesday and Thursday combined.

Tuesday: Mild and breezy with highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain showers after 4pm; more rain fills in overnight. Wind: S 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Rain will begin to changeover to snow before sunrise from the NW to the SE. Icy roads will be possible by daybreak Wednesday as temps drop.

Wednesday: Snow all day with 6" to 10" possible by midnight. A high of 34 early; temps in the 20s in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Breaks from snow overnight.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

