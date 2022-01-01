Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory; accumulating snow beginning late Saturday

(WXYZ) — New Year's Day: Areas of rain and snow changing over to snow later in the day with accumulating snow widespread of 3"-5" expected into Sunday morning. 2"-3" in Monroe and eastern Lenawee counties. Highs near 39 early and then falling during the day to the low 30s. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and mostly dry as showers move east out of our area. Lows near 39. Winds: Light

Sunday: Much colder with highs in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Clouds in the morning and then a little sunshine late in the day. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

