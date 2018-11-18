(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance for snow late, south of Detroit. lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with wet snow showers possible, mainly south of Detroit and especially in the morning. Highs: upper 30s with light winds.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow overnight. Highs: upper 30s with light winds.

