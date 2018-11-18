Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 31°
Snow to start Sunday
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance for snow late, south of Detroit. lows in the upper 20s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with wet snow showers possible, mainly south of Detroit and especially in the morning. Highs: upper 30s with light winds.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow overnight. Highs: upper 30s with light winds.
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.