Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory starts at 3 PM.

Posted at 6:06 AM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 06:06:05-05

(WXYZ) — Winter Weather Advisory from 3 PM until Midnight for all of Metro Detroit. 1"-3" expected across Metro Detroit by Sunday morning.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow spreading across the area by the afternoon. A high of 33. Wind: S 5 mph.

Sunday: Snow is possible. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and still cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018