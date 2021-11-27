Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory starts at 3 PM.

(WXYZ) — Winter Weather Advisory from 3 PM until Midnight for all of Metro Detroit. 1"-3" expected across Metro Detroit by Sunday morning.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow spreading across the area by the afternoon. A high of 33. Wind: S 5 mph.

Sunday: Snow is possible. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and still cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

