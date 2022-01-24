Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m.

(WXYZ) — WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. TODAY | LAPEER, LIVINGSTON, MACOMB, OAKLAND, ST. CLAIR, WASHTENAW & WAYNE COUNTIES.

Today: Light snow developing in the morning, but most of our accumulating snow will arrive after Noon through 8 p.m. 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected around metro Detroit, a few spots could get a little over 3".

Monday Night: Snow showers ending with falling temps into the single digits again.

Tuesday: A few snow showers around with highs in the low 20s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor