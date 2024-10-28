Metro Detroit Weather: A breezy warm up this week

We'll start the week off quiet and a bit warmer across Metro Detroit. Today will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. A weak warm front will bring a chance for some light showers early Tuesday morning with a storm possibly lingering into the morning commute. Skies then become partly sunny with highs climbing into the mid 70s in the afternoon, nearly 20° warmer than average. The record high temperature of 77° is in jeopardy Tuesday with a forecast high of 77° in Detroit. Winds begin to pick up across Metro Detroit with gusts near 30 mph starting late Tuesday and continuing through early Thursday.

Clouds increase Wednesday with highs peaking in the upper 70s. The record high temperature of 76° is in jeopardy Wednesday with a forecast high of 78° in Detroit. A cold front arrives early Thursday morning, bringing rain showers and dropping high temperatures into the 60s.

The week ends on a sunny note, with highs back near average and in the mid 50s.

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: A few morning showers, then partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

