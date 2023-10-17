Metro Detroit Weather: A brighter stretch ahead

The clouds break a little today and even more Wednesday, which will get highs back into the low 60s by midweek. The rain is back by the end of the week and will linger into the weekend.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

