Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: A brighter stretch ahead

Posted at 5:12 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 05:14:56-04

The clouds break a little today and even more Wednesday, which will get highs back into the low 60s by midweek. The rain is back by the end of the week and will linger into the weekend.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018