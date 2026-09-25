Metro Detroit Weather: A chilly Fall morning

Upper 40s around Detroit and Monroe will be some of the warmer temps while many of the outlying communities drop into the lower to middle 40s. We will have a noticeably crisp feel Friday morning.

Friday brings another dry day with passing clouds in the morning and then they break as the move out in the afternoon. Those morning clouds will keep our highs in the mid to upper 60s. The wind should be lighter than the rest of this week, so it will help take off some of the chill.

The weekend brings a tiny warm-up to around 70° with more sunshine. Our next opportunity for rain doesn’t show up until Tuesday night or Wednesday, with a 30%.

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then some sun returns in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Lots of sun with highs around 70°. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 73° after a cool start.

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