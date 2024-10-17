Metro Detroit Weather: A Chilly start to a Fall warm up

A chilly morning ahead with temps in the 30s and even the 20s in spots. Temps will bounce back by the afternoon with highs in the 60s.

This is day one of a warming trend that will take us into next week. Look for temps to reach the 70s.

Today: Frost in the morning and sun all day. Highs near 60 in Detroit and in the upper 50s outside of the city. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Frost possible again with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 30s. Winds: Light

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor Nice Fall Weekend

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

