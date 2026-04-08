Metro Detroit weather: A chilly start to the day

Today we finally start to moderate a bit after the first few cold hours. Highs will push into the low to mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. A south-southeast breeze around 10–20 mph helps that warmer air move in.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit weather: Spring-like temps return

Clouds will build tonight with temps improving. Lows drop into the mid to low 40s for most spots.

Temperatures continue to climb Thursday into the upper 60s to near 70°. Skies will be partly sunny with a band of showers moving through. Showers continue Friday with highs in the mid 60s. As a matter of fact, Friday looks to be a wet day and there may be a little thunder as well.

This weekend is split with rain and dry weather. Saturday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s, while Sunday will have a chance of showers and highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s with 55° in Detroit. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds build as well. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny with some passing showers. There should be more in the morning than the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

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