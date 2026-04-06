Metro Detroit weather: A chilly start to the week

Some light snow and rain showers move in early this morning, with a light accumulation possible, mainly on elevated surfaces north of Detroit. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Rain showers increase around midday through the early evening as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be breeze out of the northwest 5-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph.

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Metro Detroit weather: Snow and rain showers Monday

Tuesday starts chilly with temperatures into the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Some flurries are possible. Temperatures will rebound to near 40° with mostly sunny skies.

Warmer air starts to move in Wednesday and temperatures continue to climb through the rest of the week. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain showers return Thursday and continue into Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s. More rain showers are expected next weekend.

Monday: Snow and rain showers. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: WNW 15 G25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and colder. Lows in the mid to low 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

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